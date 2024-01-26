Source Released on GitHub + v1.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13279706 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hi Everyone!

Version 1.3.5 is now live featuring several bug fixes, stability improvements and finally the source code open source on GitHub.

Thank you to everyone for your patience and help with the project, your bug reports were incredibly helpful in isolating the following:

Specific changes new in 1.3.5 include:

Ground up refactor of save system which decreases save file size dramatically and speeds up performance writing to the system

A bug introduced in the last update is now quashed, where stepping does not show the "stock finished" popup.

Now trades do not reset the brush

Auto Continue is more reliable on legacy systems

Some quirks with brushing smoothed over

Various other issues, like the year not updating in realtime.

Thank you again for your continued support and for your interest in the project.