Hailing from the Abyss update for 26 January 2024

First major bug fix update!

Fix notes :

Patch Notes-

  • Fixed: Player entering wrong side of the wagon

  • Fixed: Wide screen UI mismatch

  • Fixed: Level 3-2 volume imbalance

  • Fixed: Gaps in blue hold notes

  • Fixed: Incorrect shield count display

  • Fixed: "KILL" text position on 5-3 (hard)

  • Fixed: DJ guys' interface descriptions

  • Fixed: Strange map bug

  • Fixed: 6-1 completion sound effects

  • Fixed: Experimental options text visibility

  • Fixed: Note-loading system causing hold notes to appear suddenly

  • Fixed: Invisible but purchasable 8th item in the shop

  • Fixed: Ranking not showing up

  • Fixed: 8th non-existing item being purchesable

