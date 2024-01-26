First major bug fix update!

Fix notes :
Patch Notes-
Fixed: Player entering wrong side of the wagon
Fixed: Wide screen UI mismatch
Fixed: Level 3-2 volume imbalance
Fixed: Gaps in blue hold notes
Fixed: Incorrect shield count display
Fixed: "KILL" text position on 5-3 (hard)
Fixed: DJ guys' interface descriptions
Fixed: Strange map bug
Fixed: 6-1 completion sound effects
Fixed: Experimental options text visibility
Fixed: Note-loading system causing hold notes to appear suddenly
Fixed: Invisible but purchasable 8th item in the shop
Fixed: Ranking not showing up
