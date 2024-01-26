MULTIPLAYER - BIG UPDATE FOR LIZARDS MUST DIE

Have a good day, Slavic brothers!

Today, finally, according to your requests, we are releasing a major addition for the Lizards must die game. Call your bros and friends, now the treacherous lizards can be scattered together! Drink strong kvass or Baikal water, and go into battle!

What awaits you, Russian brothers:

Cooperative game mode. Hit the become a voivode button and invite your friends to join your adventures! The opportunity to play with 4 or even 5, if you really want, heroes! New adventures of Rus - map of AFRICA! Help the black-Russian brothers to clear the pyramids of foot-and-mouth disease New types of snake lizards in Africa, a new enemy and a new miniboss A new character is Mstislav Dubolyub, a master of a two-handed club, slow but POWERFUL WE FIXED A LOT OF BUGS, lizards now don't kick your ass at any point in the game, and alien herods don't trample the player 24/7 Two new achievements Another new character is VICTOR, the master of the spear and shield, an original skin and a new appearance, all proceeds will go to the development of a NEW GAME

Good luck to everyone in co-op mode, GOIDA BROTHERS! The mode is already available, just update the game on Steam