Shell of a King Playtest update for 26 January 2024

Small Update 1/26/24

Share · View all patches · Build 13279582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • WIP song for rock snake
  • WIP song for jack boss
  • WIP song for hall of mistakes/artificers den
  • larger coins of value 5 will spawn in place of 5 regular coins to prevent performance issues
  • Book of relics can now be returned to the archivist for 70 coins
  • Couple bug fixes

