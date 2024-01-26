- WIP song for rock snake
- WIP song for jack boss
- WIP song for hall of mistakes/artificers den
- larger coins of value 5 will spawn in place of 5 regular coins to prevent performance issues
- Book of relics can now be returned to the archivist for 70 coins
- Couple bug fixes
Shell of a King Playtest update for 26 January 2024
Small Update 1/26/24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
