Ages of Conflict: World War Simulator update for 26 January 2024

v3.0.6 Patch Notes

Hi everyone!

This update adds in Rich Presence integration with Steam and Discord. This allows your friends to know a bit more what you are doing in the game when playing, like are you editing a scenario or how long has your simulation been running. On Steam the info can be found in your Friends panel below the game name you are playing. If you have logged into Discord before starting the game, the info can be found in your profile like this:

The color options for new nations have also been expanded!

v3.0.6 Full Changelog

Additions
  • Added Rich Presence integration with Steam and Discord. With this, your friends will be able to better tell what you are doing in the game through your profile
  • You can turn off Rich Presence from the Settings
  • New nations now have a larger selection of colors, including more darker and more saturated ones
  • Default Alliance names are now localized
  • Added a tooltip to the Alliance name label on Nation's info panel
Bugfixes & Improvements
  • Improved performance of annexations, nation defeats and maybe revolts too
  • Fixed a bug where Audio Settings were still from -40 to 0 in simulation view
  • Fixed a bug where during a war the highlighted border sometimes had small gaps
  • Workshop Scenarios and Maps are now listed in alphabetical order
  • Minimum amount of random nations to spawn is now correctly set to 2
  • Improved Settings panel
  • Fixed some error logs

