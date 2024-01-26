【更新内容】
・Fixed the avatar's position shifting when performing a motion.
・Fixed an issue where the amount of movement would double if body tracking was started while the avatar's position was moved.
・The facial expression when starting the avatar for the first time has been modified so that the blend shapes are not all zero, but NEUTRAL is 1.
3tene update for 26 January 2024
2024/01/26 4.0.1 Update information
