Harve update for 26 January 2024

Patch 0.912

Patch 0.912 · Build 13279428 · Last edited by Wendy

Very small patch addressing minor issues

Changes
  • Fixed tutorial not working on Field
  • Improved loading screen
  • Resource tick 3 -> 2

this means your resources are now added every 2 seconds instead of 3

Best,
Lunar Studios

