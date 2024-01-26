Patch 0.912

Very small patch addressing minor issues
Changes
- Fixed tutorial not working on Field
- Improved loading screen
- Resource tick 3 -> 2
this means your resources are now added every 2 seconds instead of 3
Best,
Lunar Studios
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Very small patch addressing minor issues
this means your resources are now added every 2 seconds instead of 3
Best,
Lunar Studios
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update