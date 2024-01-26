V1.0.17 Regular Update

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/3bea9097a6ac1be9c60666cf0e0f6f901155a508.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/d2c35dac7ee80ad686bbe80ff0f2e01e0eb2d833.png)[/url]

Thank you Everyone for Playing Artifact Seeker Prologue

The three of us would like to thank everyone for playing Artifact Seeker Prologue. The prologue is an important exposure opportunity before our release. It will largely determine how many players will see our game when it is officially released. thank you all!

PS: The wishlist is really very important for indie game on steam. If you haven’t wishlisted “Artifact Seeker” before, please do so. This is really, really important to us. Thank you all.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2510720/Artifact_Seeker/

New

The overall tone of the game will now be darker. If you like the original brighter style, you can increase the brightness in the dispaly settings.

A new challenge mode is added. A character and weapon challenge will be randomly listed at the beginning of each run. Accepting this challenge to start the game will give you an additional 20% soulgem bonus.

Adjust

The initial capacity of Blessing of Thunder, Blessing of Frost and Apothecary's Blessing has been reduced, but the capacity will increase with each upgrade.

Event illustrations are now changed to a more sketchy adventure book style.

Bugfix

Fixed the bug where enemy respawn affixes sometimes failed

Fixed the issue in the blacksmith shop interface where unlocked weapons can be strengthened by pressing the Y key

Fixed the issue where the weapon enhancement interface and the BOSS dialogue interface intersect during battle

Fixed some text errors

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker" even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wishlist, and provide us with feedback at any time. :) And if you enjoy the prologue, please leave a review for us.

Thank you ALL.

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker"