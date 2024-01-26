 Skip to content

Above Earth update for 26 January 2024

1.5.2 Small Update

Build 13279364

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update to add vertical look inversion in the gameplay options:


Also increased the size of the "Needs Restart" message in the options menu when reverting key bindings to default values. This is to make sure people can see it OK.

