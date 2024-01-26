Early Access Release!

Hello everyone!

After over a year of continuous development we're finally on Steam! The journey has been long and challenging but ultimately a ton of fun and its all thanks to you guys, that fans and players!

I am extremely blessed to get to work with and for such an enthusiastic, talented and creative bunch of people who often seem to have better ideas about the game then I do myself. Whenever I've found myself feeling lost or discouraged, a quick trip to Discord has left me with such a wealth of fresh ideas and enthusiasm that I honestly don't know what I'd do without you all. So thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your support, feedback and crazy ideas. This would not be possible with you!

The next few months should be very exciting. For most of the past year I've been focusing on changing up the existing mechanics and refining the game towards the newer vision I have. I've focused on converting existing content as much as possible to fit this new style of gameplay and have avoided as much as possible adding anything new to the game. That all changes now as we enter Early Access.

The main focus of my work is now going to turn to adding a whole bunch of content to the game as quickly and loosely as possible. I'm going to set the really tight balance and careful planning aside for awhile and just focus on getting as many ideas as possible into the game as quickly as possible. I find that I work best when focusing on either a creating phase or a refining phase and this next 6 months or so will definitely be a creating phase.

The main focus initially will be on getting a whole bunch more items added since I'm in a good flow right now on this front and then turning attention to the beginning of the ranked mode with all its randomly selected game modifiers. I'll probably take a first stab at updating all the races to work with the new health system during this period as well.

After that I'm going to start massively expanding the content in the dungeon by focusing on sub-zoning and special levels. What this means is that each week or so I'll pick a zone, lets say The Orc Fortress then come up with some sort of sub-zone say a Prison Complex which will replace one of the standard levels. I'll add some new enemies, new environmental assets, a new unique level generator and possibly a new boss and package these all together. As we slowly grow the number of sub-zones these will then start randomly swapping out so that each level of a given zone will be generated according to one of these sub-zones and so will be unique from the rest. Of course the sub-zones selected will differ from run to run as well so each trip through a zone is also unique. This will not only greatly increase the variation of the dungeon while also making each area more distinct, but will be the main method of adding new content.

So with all that said, here's what update 1.00 contains:

RACES:

Races have been reactivated and cleaned up a bit though I still have gotten around to actually adjusting their mechanics to take the new health system into account. So these should still be considered a work in progress.

ITEMS:

Tier 3 items will drop a little earlier in the dungeon now to account for all the new ones that have been added. A lot of these new items will need some pretty extensive balancing over time, but as mentioned above I'm mostly just focusing on getting the first drafts in as quickly as possible so we can see how they play. If the stronger items make the game a bit easier, even after balancing, I'm totally fine with this as we should be getting the first iteration of Ranked-Mode within the next month so players finding it 'to easy' will have somewhere to really challenge themselves.

Blade of Power: Charges up 2T of Power every 10 Attacks

Whip: goes in the range slot, pulls enemies with each attack

Orb of Flowing Thought: 50%MP but +1MP Regen Time

Dusty Arcane Tome: slow movement, 50%SP, +1MP Regen Time (should really be something like GIANT stone tablet)

Whip of Discord: Has a 20% chance of procing Discord for 5 turns

Spear of Discord: procs discord

Phantom Bow: low damage but fires perma tunnel shots

Rapier: changes dodge into reposte

Cutlass: changes dodge into reposte

Swift Blade: changes dodge into reposte, +10%EV, restore SP ability

Dancing-Blade: changes dodge into reposte, Active-Ability: summon blade after 10 melee attacks

Force Bow: 25% chance to knock back enemies

Assassins Bow: poison arrow

Heavy Cross Bow

Staff of the Magi: weak damage but +40% magicPower

Staff of Shielding: every time you attack you build up a temporary magic shield

Mace of Shielding: every time you attack you build up a temporary magic shield

Arcane Armor: high ENC, PROT, REFL, MP

Arcane Helm: high ENC, PROT, REFL, MP

Arcane Gauntlets: high ENC, PROT, REFL, MP

Arcane Boots: high ENC, PROT, REFL, MP

Elvish Chain Armor: med ENC, Low Prot, evasion

Elvish Chain Coif: med ENC, Low Prot, evasion

Elvish Chain Gloves: med ENC, Low Prot, evasion

Elvish Chain Boots: med ENC, Low Prot, evasion

Orcish Battle Armor: med ENC, low Prot, melee DMG

Orcish Battle Helm: med ENC, low Prot, melee DMG

Orcish Battle Gloves: med ENC, low Prot, melee DMG

Orcish Battle Boots: med ENC, low Prot, melee DMG

Fish-Scale-Robe: Not unstable in water + big evasion bonus

Ring of Gravity: +ENC

Gloves of Channeling: +2 Staff Damage

Frog Boots: aquatic, +1SP, Charges Jump

Dancing Slippers: use 1SP to change positions with an enemy

Boots-of-the-Assassin: +1 stealth and +20% crit-damage

Robe of the Lich: 50% Max Hp, +1MP per kill

Stone Tuned Armor: very heavy, descent base Prot, when adjacent to a wall grants +5Prot

Mirror Robe: reflection, evasion

Rocket Boots: +rFire and sprint w/ flame trail

Gi of Swiftness: dodges grants +1SP

Gi of Flowing Thought: dodges grants +2MP

Duelist Gloves: Turns dodges into repostes

Duelists Slippers: +10% evasion the turn after moving (encourages constant movement)

Resonate Crystal Armor: 10ENC, +50% Magic Power

I'm sure we might have some launch day bugs so I'll be working hard Friday and Saturday to assure a smooth release but then I'm excited to get onto more items (my list is growing faster than I can implement it seems). Once again thank you all for your continued support and I look forward to growing the game together for the next 3 years!