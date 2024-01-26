PlayStation® and Steam® versions Joint user survey underway.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".

This is the Steam version oeperations team.

With the implementation of Freedom Gundam on the Steam version of GBO2, we are conducting a survey among our players.

■Survey form

Surveys can be found in the following link.

https://bn-survey.bn-ent.net/Q/auto/en/000000gbo2pssteamen/enq1/

■Duration period

Ongoing ～ 2024/02/10 06:59(PST)

The survey will be available for both users who have participated and not participated the net work test.

The content of the survey is the same as that on the official website of the PlayStation® version.

*The survey will only be available once per person.

Based on the information provided by our customers in this survey, we will strive to further improve the quality of our products, and we would appreciate your cooperation very much.

We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".