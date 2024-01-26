1/26 Lingjing Fantasy Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 13279162 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update at 16:00 on January 26th (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to log off. Please log off in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of our agents!

This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Box x1.

Welfare function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption from roles

Free character experience this week

Detective camp: Wu Qizhi, Aofeng, Bianque, Qin Qiang, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming.

Simulate the resentment camp: Xiaopi, Yuji, Spoon, Bai Qiulian.

[New features added]

New character: Bai Zhi is online!

Bai Zhi, who is silent and scattered, with intertwined souls and ethereal spirits protecting her body, joined the Spirit Tune Bureau. Bai Zhi is a detective who assists her teammates and has a strong ability to protect their spirits.

The character companion gift package has now been launched. During the event, you can purchase the character Bai Zhi and the set inside the gift package directly. After direct purchase, you can immediately return an equal amount of valuable spirit stones.

New feature: Membership exclusive weekly exemption added

By purchasing a membership within the game, you can enjoy additional characters.

This week, members will experience the role for free

Detective camp: Summer Rain, White Snow, Wei Qingyu, Si Kongxing, Nalan Lianwu, Manlin, Ning Caichen, He Ruoyao, Su Qingli.

Simulate the Grudge Spirit Camp: Yang Qilang, Black Wuchang, Grudge Couple, Nine Tailed Fox.

[New Activity]

Exclusive gift package for Bai Zhi character

Quiet and mysterious, gathering and dispersing into shape, intertwined with souls, and protected by virtual spirits“

Activity rules:

During the event, you can purchase both Lingtan Bai Zhi and a gift package set directly.

After recharging and purchasing, immediately return an equal amount of valuable spirit stones.

● Limited time redemption activity launched: "Flower Burning · Three"

"Clouds, ink, and flowers burn, and three dragons and crows roam freely."

Event time: January 26, 2024- February 23, 2024

In the Flower Burn · Three Movements, drawing Flower Burn · Three has a high probability of obtaining a massive amount of secret silver coins. A total of 500 draws can be used to exchange for any piece of clothing in the Blue Egret - Flower Burn · Blue Series, Cloud - Flower Burn · Pink Series, or Bai Zhi - Flower Burn · Ink Series. Collecting a complete set of series can be used to exchange for exclusive hair colors.

Special restrictions! Lucky Treasure Box is limited to online!

Good luck~Wishing you good luck~

Event time: January 26, 2024- February 7, 2024

Lucky Redemption Exclusive Skin Series Launched: Luofang Iris Purple Series

● Tianci Treasure Box Rotation

Event time: January 26, 2024- February 23, 2024

Activity rules:

The Tianci Treasure Box event rotates once a month. Single draw 1000 spirit stones, enjoy a 20% discount on ten consecutive draws, only 8000 spirit stones are needed. In the Tianci Treasure Box event, high popularity return costumes can be selected for a limited time.

The exclusive clothing for this Tianci Treasure Box event is: Ouyang Miaomiao Jiangliu Dyed Embroidery Series, Summer Rain Jiangliu Bibo Series, and Little Ice Jiangliu Mozhu Series.

In the Tianci Treasure Box activity, drawing a total of 300 times can consume the number of times to exchange for any set of clothing in the mall.

[New fitting room added]

New Theme Treasure Box: Blue Egret - Flower Burning · Blue Series, Cloud - Flower Burning · Pink, Bai Zhi - Flower Burning · Ink.

The Tianci Treasure Box has added: Ouyang Miaomiao Jiangliu Dyed Embroidery Series, Summer Rain Jiangliu Bibo Series, and Little Ice Jiangliu Mozhu Series.

New addition to the Lucky Treasure Box: Luofang Iris Purple Series.

And fixed several other issues and optimized skin and local performance effects

