 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paragon: The Overprime update for 26 January 2024

1/26 Client Update Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 13279155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Warriors!
It’s Paragon: The Overprime.

On 1/26, we will deploy a client update to address the issue below.
We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask you to update to the new client through Steam and the Epic Games Launcher.

■ Client Update Schedule
  • 1/26/2024 16:30 (KST, UTC+9)
■ Update Details
  • Issue where the "Blue Heart" item's Passive (Magical Power Increase) stacks will be fixed
*Notes

**- If you are currently in a game, no issues should occur, but please update through the launcher (Steam/Epic Games) you used to connect after finishing the game.

  • After the client update, please exit the game and reconnect to apply the changes.
  • If you proceed with the game without updating, the version will be displayed in red text.
    We kindly ask for your cooperation in updating for a smooth gaming experience.**

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1531431 Depot 1531431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link