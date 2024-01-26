1/26 Client Update Notice

Greetings, Warriors!

It’s Paragon: The Overprime.

On 1/26, we will deploy a client update to address the issue below.

We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask you to update to the new client through Steam and the Epic Games Launcher.

1/26/2024 16:30 (KST, UTC+9)

Issue where the "Blue Heart" item's Passive (Magical Power Increase) stacks will be fixed

*Notes

**- If you are currently in a game, no issues should occur, but please update through the launcher (Steam/Epic Games) you used to connect after finishing the game.

After the client update, please exit the game and reconnect to apply the changes.

If you proceed with the game without updating, the version will be displayed in red text.

We kindly ask for your cooperation in updating for a smooth gaming experience.**

Thank you.