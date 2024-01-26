1/26 Client Update Notice

Greetings, Warriors!
It’s Paragon: The Overprime.
On 1/26, we will deploy a client update to address the issue below.
We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask you to update to the new client through Steam and the Epic Games Launcher.
■ Client Update Schedule
- 1/26/2024 16:30 (KST, UTC+9)
■ Update Details
- Issue where the "Blue Heart" item's Passive (Magical Power Increase) stacks will be fixed
*Notes
**- If you are currently in a game, no issues should occur, but please update through the launcher (Steam/Epic Games) you used to connect after finishing the game.
- After the client update, please exit the game and reconnect to apply the changes.
- If you proceed with the game without updating, the version will be displayed in red text.
We kindly ask for your cooperation in updating for a smooth gaming experience.**
Thank you.
