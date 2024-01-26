Update v1.5.0

I updated to version 1.5.0.
Improvements for first-time players:
- Added markers to several interactable objects to make it clear to first-time players that interaction is possible.
Bug fix: The clock's hour and minute hands in the prologue scene were not advancing.
Removed rotational sway from head bobbing (to prevent motion sickness).
Added an explanation of "Head Bob" (Japanese only).
Removed the flashlight next to the TV upon waking up.
Environment updates:
- Added ventilation fans to the bathroom and toilet room.
- Adjusted the size of the mirror in the bathroom.
- Adjusted the material of the mirror.
Anomaly fixes (spoiler alert):
- Enhanced the effect of a certain anomaly in the closet.
Changed files in this update