False Dream | 偽夢 update for 26 January 2024

Update v1.5.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I updated to version 1.5.0.

  • Improvements for first-time players:
    　- Added markers to several interactable objects to make it clear to first-time players that interaction is possible.

  • Bug fix: The clock's hour and minute hands in the prologue scene were not advancing.

  • Removed rotational sway from head bobbing (to prevent motion sickness).

  • Added an explanation of "Head Bob" (Japanese only).

  • Removed the flashlight next to the TV upon waking up.

  • Environment updates:
    　- Added ventilation fans to the bathroom and toilet room.
    　- Adjusted the size of the mirror in the bathroom.
    　- Adjusted the material of the mirror.

  • Anomaly fixes (spoiler alert):
    　- Enhanced the effect of a certain anomaly in the closet.

