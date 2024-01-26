 Skip to content

Zeta Leporis RTS Playtest update for 26 January 2024

Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.30.2024

Changelog:

-There is an engine-related problem causing the game to not enter fullscreen properly if a different window is selected when the game starts (Windows 10).
I changed a setting to try to improve this but it only made the situation marginally better.

-Added option to change pan controls in the main options menu (any, WASD, arrows, or mouse).

-Demo now asks before exiting the match to the main menu.

-Mousing over the in-game menu button in the demo now displays the key bindings (since the menu containing them is disabled for the demo).

