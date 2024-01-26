-
Ledge grab reliability improved (Previous patch solved ledge glitch but made the ledge grab less reliable, this patch fixes that)
-
Fixed cars crashing into each other
-
Added item types so players know what should be sold, and what can be consumed easily
-
THE CHICKENS HAVE BEEN UPDATED, NOBODY SHOOT THE CHICKENS
-
Inverted Y input option added
-
Control sensitivity option added
-
Lock on has been drastically improved
-
Selling equipped cannon mods glitch fixed
-
Added checkpoint to 2nd Boss
Halcyon Days update for 26 January 2024
Day 9 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
