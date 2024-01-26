 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Halcyon Days update for 26 January 2024

Day 9 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13278913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Ledge grab reliability improved (Previous patch solved ledge glitch but made the ledge grab less reliable, this patch fixes that)

  2. Fixed cars crashing into each other

  3. Added item types so players know what should be sold, and what can be consumed easily

  4. THE CHICKENS HAVE BEEN UPDATED, NOBODY SHOOT THE CHICKENS

  5. Inverted Y input option added

  6. Control sensitivity option added

  7. Lock on has been drastically improved

  8. Selling equipped cannon mods glitch fixed

  9. Added checkpoint to 2nd Boss

Changed files in this update

Depot 2543041 Depot 2543041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link