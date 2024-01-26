Day 9 Patch

Ledge grab reliability improved (Previous patch solved ledge glitch but made the ledge grab less reliable, this patch fixes that)

Fixed cars crashing into each other

Added item types so players know what should be sold, and what can be consumed easily

THE CHICKENS HAVE BEEN UPDATED, NOBODY SHOOT THE CHICKENS

Inverted Y input option added

Control sensitivity option added

Lock on has been drastically improved

Selling equipped cannon mods glitch fixed