"I Have a Date with Pretty" launched

Dear friends of "I Have a Date with pretty".

It is very disturbing to tell you that our game will meet you in advance today, January 26.

Why are you so nervous? Like the developer said, it's the first time we've released a game on steam.

It is also the first time to make this type of game.

Just like the last announcement said, just audited for 1 and a half months, in fact, it is long overdue to meet with you, here, and you are sorry that we are late.

It is also because of the first time to do this type of game, and at the same time have some of their own small ideas for this type of game, so some of the design and the previous similar games are a little different, may cause you some trouble, here also ask you sincere advice, I hope you are generous. (You can spray, spray gently on the line, we are also trying to improve their own products, as for the actors' acting skills and appearance level, we have done our best within the limited budget)

Finally, we are ready and determined to continue to cultivate in this type for a long time, so we hope to get your criticism and launch more and more wow products for you in the follow-up products.

If you have any game problems, you can discuss the forum or reply to comments, we only have 3 people (originally 4 people, later left one), so the manpower is limited, can not well maintain the qq group of news explosion, so there is no official group, because we think that if we can not properly maintain, we simply don't build. But we will be sure to respond to your questions one by one in the comments or discussion section.

Thank you again for your attention and playing our game, thank you!