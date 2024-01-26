January 27 Update Announcement (contains some confessions)

January 27 Update Announcement

Support for Russian has been updated Fixed some errors in subtitles under English

Let me say something else through the announcement:

Thank you very much for playing our game, everyone in the comment section of the feedback is also collected one by one, now the more concentrated several to say their own ideas

The game does not have a normal game interface such as the start game interface

We want to minimize the appearance of game-like interfaces in interactive video games to destroy the overall sense of engagement, so everything is only set in the esc call menu About the function of the game without branches of other games of the same kind to save and start from branches

The final outcome of each character in the game has a hidden relationship with every choice made during the game, and starting from a certain branch does not change the hidden properties generated by various choices made before the branch. Therefore, there is no system designed that can start directly from any branch. Questions about emotional scenes involving men in the game

One of the intentions of our script is to explore the possibility of emotions other than those of the opposite sex, and we are very sorry if there is a bad experience in the process of playing the game About the ending

From the plot, in fact, there is no so-called good and bad, feelings such things, can be together is not necessarily good, not together is not necessarily bad. In many processes, the seemingly satisfactory result is really the most satisfactory answer of the other party, perhaps only from some details can be found.

Thanks again for playing our game.