The Adventures of Tree update for 26 January 2024

Build 61

Build 13278752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the Hills Village rendering only part of the scene and mostly showing sky after teaming up with the Rokzins game ending on some accounts.
  • Fixed spelling and grammar mistakes with multiple tips displayed by the loading screen.
  • Fixed spelling mistakes in multiple item descriptions.
  • Fixed a spelling mistake in the Farming Village Robinhood character's dialogue.

