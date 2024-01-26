Bug Fixes
- Fixed the Hills Village rendering only part of the scene and mostly showing sky after teaming up with the Rokzins game ending on some accounts.
- Fixed spelling and grammar mistakes with multiple tips displayed by the loading screen.
- Fixed spelling mistakes in multiple item descriptions.
- Fixed a spelling mistake in the Farming Village Robinhood character's dialogue.
Come on by our Discord server and hang out, share screenshots, or give us development advice!
https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6
Changed files in this update