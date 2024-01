Hello!

My newest game "TRUFFLE" has just released! It is a complete remake of the original in a new game engine and with over double the content! This is my first sequel and I hope everyone enjoys this better version of the game!

Ethan Robichaux

About TRUFFLE:

TRUFFLE is a minimalist puzzle maze game where touching the walls kills you instantly. It is a high difficulty, patience testing, dexterity game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2684930/TRUFFLE/