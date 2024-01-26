 Skip to content

Twinkle Hunter update for 26 January 2024

v1.0.3 Patch Note

This patch includes fixes for technical issues.

Fixed Issues

  • Control issue that gamepad controls not working correctly in the options window.
  • Issue in [spoiler]Valefor Ave. #6[/spoiler] stage, that some attacks' hit detection work incorrectly.

