v1.0.3 Patch Note

This patch includes fixes for technical issues.
Fixed Issues
- Control issue that gamepad controls not working correctly in the options window.
- Issue in [spoiler]Valefor Ave. #6[/spoiler] stage, that some attacks' hit detection work incorrectly.
