Attack on Hex Island update for 26 January 2024

Early Access Available Now!

What does it include?

Early access comes with the full experience of the first half of the game:

  • The first three regions

  • A captivating storyline

  • Fully functional shops

    • Sell Tokens
    • Buy Tokens
    • Tinker Tokens

  • Strategic battles

  • Deck building

  • Token collection

  • Steam Achievements

  • Full Controller Support

What's next?

We are committed to enhancing your gaming experience by adding more content, including:

  • Four additional regions

  • Board configurations:

    • Collectibles
    • Additional obstacles

  • PvP Battles

  • Translations:

    • Spanish
    • Japanese (under consideration)

  • Linux Version

Early Access Bonus

There is a 25% discount for those who join early access boat.
To take full advantage of early access, be sure to:

  • Join our Discord Server to provide valuable feedback.
  • Learn how you can have an NPC named after you in the game and get your name added to the end credits, indicating that the character was named by you.

Thank you for being part of the early access journey! We can't wait to hear your thoughts and make this game even better.

