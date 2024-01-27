[1.1.102 Patch Notes] Bug fixed and new story side quest added.

Hi! Dear Cultivators!
It is the 3rd Anniversary of Tale of Immortal and we are happy to announce that a 30% historical low will be available till 2 Feb. We will also update the Chinese New Year building Decoration before the festival if time permits.
Thanks for all the support all along.
Here's the Patch note:
Added a new storyline with interactable NPCs: The Illusion Root (triggerable in Hua Feng).
Added a new outfit: Empyreal Elegance.
Fixed an issue that may occasionally cause the game to freeze when using Enigmatic Stones.
Fixed an issue that may cause the learned manual to lose when using Enigmatic Stones to merge manuals.
Fixed an issue that may occasionally consume Enigmatic Stones when canceling to use them.
Fixed the incorrect VFX display of the Rewrite Destiny: Roiling World.
Fixed an issue that may cause the game to freeze due to a failure to display options in Twin Sisters adventure.
Fixed an issue that may lead to incorrect triggering NPCs in following plots after declining an NPC's request to end the relationship with a Partner.
Fixed an issue that may lead to incorrect counting of actions on the Character page.
Fixed the issue of getting useless offering rewards (Sandalwood Scent) in Ethereal Illusion Shrine.
Fixed an issue that may occasionally lead to an incorrect display of certain Artifact Spirit's talent description.
Fixed an issue that may occasionally lead to an interrupted sect relocation process.
13 Fixed the issue of displaying incomplete names in refining certain imps.
Fixed the abnormal Strength assessment of Suanyu imps after refining.
Fixed the issue that certain imps (Demonic Eagle and Dreambreaker Mountain Specter) cannot learn battle skills from Imp Adventures.
Fixed the issue that some Prescriptions in Chi You and Tian Yuan Mountain cannot be obtained. Now these Prescriptions can be bought from the Market in the Cultivator Alliance of Chi You.
Fixed an issue that may occasionally cause Martial Arts errors when creating a normal sect with mods.
Optimized the hit determination of Black Dragon in Tian Yuan Mountain. Now skills with shorter ranges can hit the boss as well.
Reduced the difficulty of certain boss fights in Tian Yuan Mountain in all modes except Chaos.
Optimized the interval of reflecting damage in Jimeng's skill (Art of Cauldron).
Optimized the description of Soul Reconstruction Elixir and Enlightenment Elixir and their Recipes and adjusted the instruction text on how to get them.
Optimized the description of getting Furnaces on certain Elixir's info pages.
Optimized the procedure of accepting tasks in the sect's Mission Hall.
Optimized the Bulk Use function in using items to increase stats.\
Optimized the display of learned skills on the Feng Shui page.
Optimized the adaptation to widescreen resolutions.
Fixed some issues on the display of Traditional Chinese text.
Fixed an issue that may occasionally lead to multiplied item effects in Ground of No Return.
Fixed the issue that the affixes of Sandstorm (providing Dodge and Agility bonus) were not effective in Ground of No Return.
Fixed the issue that the Genuine Spirit affix in Ground of No Return was ineffective to certain skills (True Dragon Rising, Hillbreaker Fist, Spiritual Torrent, and Ice Blast) and Rewrite Destiny (Mirrored Reality).
Fixed the issue that the affix of Spiritual Torrent (creating Blasts at intervals) cannot be triggered correctly in Ground of No Return.
Fixed the issue that the affix of Firerider (consuming Vitality for Agility bonus) cannot function correctly in Ground of No Return.
