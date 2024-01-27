[1.1.102 Patch Notes] Bug fixed and new story side quest added.

Share · View all patches · Build 13278350 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi! Dear Cultivators!

It is the 3rd Anniversary of Tale of Immortal and we are happy to announce that a 30% historical low will be available till 2 Feb. We will also update the Chinese New Year building Decoration before the festival if time permits.

Thanks for all the support all along.

Here's the Patch note:

Added a new storyline with interactable NPCs: The Illusion Root (triggerable in Hua Feng). Added a new outfit: Empyreal Elegance. Fixed an issue that may occasionally cause the game to freeze when using Enigmatic Stones. Fixed an issue that may cause the learned manual to lose when using Enigmatic Stones to merge manuals. Fixed an issue that may occasionally consume Enigmatic Stones when canceling to use them. Fixed the incorrect VFX display of the Rewrite Destiny: Roiling World. Fixed an issue that may cause the game to freeze due to a failure to display options in Twin Sisters adventure. Fixed an issue that may lead to incorrect triggering NPCs in following plots after declining an NPC's request to end the relationship with a Partner. Fixed an issue that may lead to incorrect counting of actions on the Character page. Fixed the issue of getting useless offering rewards (Sandalwood Scent) in Ethereal Illusion Shrine. Fixed an issue that may occasionally lead to an incorrect display of certain Artifact Spirit's talent description. Fixed an issue that may occasionally lead to an interrupted sect relocation process.

13 Fixed the issue of displaying incomplete names in refining certain imps.