- Bug Fixes:
• Fixed bug causing creating a playlist to fail when including the built in songs "Dance" or "Sky".
• Fixed bug causing players to have to sign in to YUR every time they opened the game.
• Fixed bug causing retrieving settings to sometimes break due to corrupted data.
• Added an internal "Legacy" configuration for beat maps to fix a bug causing an error to be thrown when retrieving some custom songs.
• Improved handling of errors when downloading songs fails. If connections time out, players will be given an option to try again.
• Fixed bug causing "Latest" in community songs to not account for user search input.
Shadow BoXR update for 26 January 2024
Patch 0.1.33.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
