Shadow BoXR update for 26 January 2024

Patch 0.1.33.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13278234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Bug Fixes:
    • Fixed bug causing creating a playlist to fail when including the built in songs "Dance" or "Sky".
    • Fixed bug causing players to have to sign in to YUR every time they opened the game.
    • Fixed bug causing retrieving settings to sometimes break due to corrupted data.
    • Added an internal "Legacy" configuration for beat maps to fix a bug causing an error to be thrown when retrieving some custom songs.
    • Improved handling of errors when downloading songs fails. If connections time out, players will be given an option to try again.
    • Fixed bug causing "Latest" in community songs to not account for user search input.

