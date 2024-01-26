 Skip to content

Ground Zero Hero PROLOGUE update for 26 January 2024

Update Notes, Jan 26

Update Notes, Jan 26

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the first batch of achievements please baby jesus let them not be broken
  • Lots of difficulty tweaky things and small polishy things

