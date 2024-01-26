 Skip to content

Abyss School update for 26 January 2024

01/26 (Friday) - 2nd floor puzzle modified and Gamepad support

Patchnotes via Steam Community

▽2nd floor puzzle modified
-The puzzle in the 2nd room on the 2nd floor has been fixed.
-The puzzle in the 3rd room on the 2nd floor has been fixed.
※We are sorry to hear that there are some sections of the puzzle that are somewhat boring.
We will continue to strive to improve.

▽Gamepad support
-Added Gamepad support.
※Key values will be initialized due to the addition of the key binding system.

▽Bug fixed
-Fixed an issue where the remote control in the last room on the 2nd floor did not work.

