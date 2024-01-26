Update Content for Version 2024.1.26

Update Content:

Optimization-related Changes:

1.Opened Diplomacy Version 1.0, introducing diplomatic features for 2v2 and 4v4 modes. Through diplomacy, players can now request resources from allies and mark attack and defense routes.

2.Added a teammate chat function in-game, allowing for text chat in 2v2 and 4v4 modes. The chat box can be accessed using the Enter key, facilitating communication during battles.

3.Added a fullscreen mode option. For users with unconventional resolutions who are unable to switch from windowed mode back to fullscreen mode, they can now directly return to fullscreen mode through this setting.

4.Fixed a geographical error by swapping the locations of the Jiangzhou and Brazil cities.

5.Introduced a new Fortress Construction technology, comprehensively enhancing city defense capabilities. Originally planned as a separate system, considering the already significant amount of gameplay in the current version, it was decided to simplify the gameplay and operations, thus releasing it as a branch of technology.

6.Added a new policy: "Unbreakable." The number of technology points and copper coins consumed for researching Fortress Construction technology is reduced by half.

7.Added TIPS descriptions to the top right corner for faction comparisons.

8.Added TIPS descriptions to menu buttons.

Bug Fixes:

1.Fixed a bug where allies stationed in a city affected by Decisive Battle radiation were not processed, causing units to become stuck in that city.

2.Fixed a bug where frequent city switching and troop replenishment could result in a prompt indicating full troop capacity despite no actual troop formation.

3.Implemented special handling for potential issues with the captive interface not popping up, ensuring it can always be accessed.

4.Fixed a bug that could potentially prevent the game from ending.

5.Attempted to optimize the lagging issues experienced in the later stages of the game on macOS.

6.Fixed a bug where clicking to observe a battle could cause the game to freeze.

Balance Adjustments: