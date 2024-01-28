New version 0.2.0051 is here!

Hi everyone here Exejutable ! So we have our first patch (im so happy). The game is still far away from being complete (surprise) but the gameplay is slowly getting where we would like it to be (at least in combat).

We appretiate a lot the big reponse to the demo, and all the feedback and comments, so here is a short teaser for the bugfixing:

Fixed Overkill not being decompiled when the condition is met

Fixed Energy Coat tooltip not showing the correct VIM bonus

Now Punks Gift can be played more than once

Fixed interaction between dig and discard widget

Remove initial 100 of vim at the start of combat

Another minor fixes

In the upcoming days we will be announcing when this playtest round will close and what are the next steps. Also we have opened the ⁠🐞│known-issues channel on Discord where you can check already reported issues before you submit yours.