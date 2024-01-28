 Skip to content

Into The Grid Playtest update for 28 January 2024

New version 0.2.0051 is here!

Build 13277948

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone here Exejutable ! So we have our first patch (im so happy). The game is still far away from being complete (surprise) but the gameplay is slowly getting where we would like it to be (at least in combat).
We appretiate a lot the big reponse to the demo, and all the feedback and comments, so here is a short teaser for the bugfixing:

  • Fixed Overkill not being decompiled when the condition is met
  • Fixed Energy Coat tooltip not showing the correct VIM bonus
  • Now Punks Gift can be played more than once
  • Fixed interaction between dig and discard widget
  • Remove initial 100 of vim at the start of combat
  • Another minor fixes

In the upcoming days we will be announcing when this playtest round will close and what are the next steps. Also we have opened the ⁠🐞│known-issues channel on Discord where you can check already reported issues before you submit yours.

