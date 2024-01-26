 Skip to content

Final Stardust: Cosmic Nexus update for 26 January 2024

PATCH 0.6.3 - HOTFIX

PATCH 0.6.3 - HOTFIX

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixing booster pack purchases issues (display and logic).

Changes

  • FIX: Fixed an issue where the booster pack opening UI didn't scale with the screen properly for non 1080p resolutions.
  • FIX: Fixed an issue where stars didn't appear on cards in the booster pack opening UI.
  • GAMEPLAY: Regular Planos can now be Plavolved into their Dark form counterpart (and vice versa).
  • BALANCING: The percentage of finding a Dark Plano card is now 5% instead of 10%.
  • BALANCING: Each battle now gives 600 gold instead of 300 (temporary).
  • LOGIC: Reworked booster pack UI rendering.
  • CONTENT: Added credits in title screen.
  • AUDIO: Increased volume of the Stadium battle theme.
  • AUDIO: Added an SFX after purchasing a booster pack.
  • VISUAL: Disabled booster pack page number during cards movement.
  • VISUAL: Change the particle system effect in the booster pack opening UI.
  • VISUAL: Added an animation when finding a Dark Plano card.

Changed files in this update

Changed files in this update
  • Loading history…
