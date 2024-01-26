PATCH 0.6.3 - HOTFIX

Fixing booster pack purchases issues (display and logic).
Changes
- FIX: Fixed an issue where the booster pack opening UI didn't scale with the screen properly for non 1080p resolutions.
- FIX: Fixed an issue where stars didn't appear on cards in the booster pack opening UI.
- GAMEPLAY: Regular Planos can now be Plavolved into their Dark form counterpart (and vice versa).
- BALANCING: The percentage of finding a Dark Plano card is now 5% instead of 10%.
- BALANCING: Each battle now gives 600 gold instead of 300 (temporary).
- LOGIC: Reworked booster pack UI rendering.
- CONTENT: Added credits in title screen.
- AUDIO: Increased volume of the Stadium battle theme.
- AUDIO: Added an SFX after purchasing a booster pack.
- VISUAL: Disabled booster pack page number during cards movement.
- VISUAL: Change the particle system effect in the booster pack opening UI.
- VISUAL: Added an animation when finding a Dark Plano card.
