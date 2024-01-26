🔧 Patch 1.0 🔧

Share · View all patches · Build 13277911 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 08:39:29 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

We've had a busy time lately with the release of the prologue and the first sets of patches...

Even more so, we wanted to thank you for every feedback and bug report!

There are many improvements and bug fixes in this update - here are the main ones:

We have added a save for boards repairs and many other interactive elements in the game

We have rebuilt the interaction system - from now on, objects should behave better and not pass through other objects, you can also interact with an object in your hand

We have rebuilt the mission and tutorial system to eliminate most of the problems of playing through the game

We rebuilt the soldering system - from now on it has a new UI and should be more intuitive (more changes coming soon)

We have improved and smoothed out decor mode

We have made improvements to the inventory and item storage system

We have improved the system of moving the player and moving in the workstation - also added a switch to the power supply

We have made improvements to the game's translations and UI

We have added a shelf for your orders! We have also updated the list of crate's in the game

We have made improvements to in-game lighting and performance optimization

From now on you can sell smd components that are in boxes!

A lot of minor fixes and improvements

A follow-up patch will be released in the near future, and will include:

Further improvements to the save (the last ones!)

New tutorial videos

New interactions and a few surprises!

💻 We encourage you to keep sharing the bugs you find and your suggestions with us - here or on our discord 💻

See you soon!

CipherCraft team