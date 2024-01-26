Patch 3 - Jan 26, 2024

GAMEPLAY UPDATES
-Added support for Steam Cloud saves
-Added support for binding right click, middle mouse, and extra mouse buttons to keybind actions
-Added toggles for Bloom, Depth of Field, and Vignette to Display Settings screen
-Added subtitles to intro cinematic
-Added an option to bribe a guard in Chapter 13
BUGFIXES
-Fixed issue where Map UI button was not rebindable
-Fixed shadow casting issues that were hurting performance in later chapters
-Fixed fog issue in the Wharf area
-Fixed issue where a character speaks when they are not present in Chapter 10
