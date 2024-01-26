Patch 3 - Jan 26, 2024

GAMEPLAY UPDATES

-Added support for Steam Cloud saves

-Added support for binding right click, middle mouse, and extra mouse buttons to keybind actions

-Added toggles for Bloom, Depth of Field, and Vignette to Display Settings screen

-Added subtitles to intro cinematic

-Added an option to bribe a guard in Chapter 13

BUGFIXES

-Fixed issue where Map UI button was not rebindable

-Fixed shadow casting issues that were hurting performance in later chapters

-Fixed fog issue in the Wharf area

-Fixed issue where a character speaks when they are not present in Chapter 10