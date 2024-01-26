 Skip to content

Spaceport Trading Company update for 26 January 2024

Release 0.3.11.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

  • Shipyard Updates
  • Ship Updates are now displayed in a grid setup allow for easier viewing
  • Selecting and unselecting upgrades are more responsive
  • Fuel purchase calculations are done in a single location to ensure the math is more consent
  • Captain Stat Panel Updates
  • New Gadget View for Ships
  • Faction Relations views are more detailed
  • Updated the Galaxy map to a more Moddable design
  • More Gadgets Restored
  • More tooltips

Balance

  • Adjust a few market items to balance out production costs
  • Adjust market discounts for higher tech level market items

Bugs

  • Fixed an issue where parts of the Plutu star system where not being displayed
  • Fixed a possible crash when wrapping to Demrock
  • Fixed an issue where meeting a new faction did not add it to the captain's faction relation list
  • Fixed an issue where the Market Item Mark Menu would be at the wrong height
  • Addressed issues with
  • Fixed a possible crash if a captain requests mission from an contact on a location without a market
  • Addressed Issues within the Contact Mission Generation system

