Release 0.3.11.1

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.
Updates
- Shipyard Updates
- Ship Updates are now displayed in a grid setup allow for easier viewing
- Selecting and unselecting upgrades are more responsive
- Fuel purchase calculations are done in a single location to ensure the math is more consent
- Captain Stat Panel Updates
- New Gadget View for Ships
- Faction Relations views are more detailed
- Updated the Galaxy map to a more Moddable design
- More Gadgets Restored
- More tooltips
Balance
- Adjust a few market items to balance out production costs
- Adjust market discounts for higher tech level market items
Bugs
- Fixed an issue where parts of the Plutu star system where not being displayed
- Fixed a possible crash when wrapping to Demrock
- Fixed an issue where meeting a new faction did not add it to the captain's faction relation list
- Fixed an issue where the Market Item Mark Menu would be at the wrong height
- Addressed issues with
- Fixed a possible crash if a captain requests mission from an contact on a location without a market
- Addressed Issues within the Contact Mission Generation system
Changed files in this update