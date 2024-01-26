Praise Dead - Major Update v 1.1 - Meta progression is here!

Meta-progression

Hello everyone! In this major update I have added 25 new meta-progression upgrades that will greatly change the way your zombies do battle. These upgrades start off as simple stat improvements and can work their way up to exploding critical strikes that do damage to the entire field.

Each upgrade can be taken at least once, but many can have multiple points you can allocate into them.

Upgrades also have tiers which indicate their power level. For a rank 10 upgrade you will first need to allocate 10 meta-progression points before they become available. These points can be divided however you choose.

New Necromancer

In addition to the meta-progression system, I have also added a new necromancer that relies on dealing damage by taking damage. Necromancer Springstep is equipped with a new boss relic, Prickles the Hedgehog. This hedgehog gives all zombies +8 spike damage, making them very painful to attack. Springstep also has the wooden shield as their minor relic which prevents 4 incoming damage.

I believe this necromancer will help unlock a more passive approach to defeating the game, where your zombies try to mitigate as much damage as possible, and allow the monsters to remove themselves from the battle.

That's all for now but expect more free content and updates in the near future. Please check out the full patch notes below.

Patch Notes

New

Meta progression with 25 unique upgrades to empower your zombies. These will radically improve the power and play style of your zombies.

Boss Relic - Prickles the Hedgehog - All zombies gain +8 Spike Damage.

Relic – Vault - Zombies gain an additional +1 health for every 35 gold.

Relic - Travelers Cloak - Grants zombies 10% added dodge.

Necromancer – Springstep – Starts with Prickles the Hedgehog and Wooden shield.

Church and blacksmith now have upgrade sound effects.

Church and blacksmith now have refresh sound effects.

Locking parts in the church now has a sound effect.

Event selection now has a sound effect.

Reduced volume on Pained Thoughts death sound.

Updated various graphics on panels around the game.