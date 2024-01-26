 Skip to content

Survival Circle update for 26 January 2024

Patch Note (ver 1.0.6)

Patch Note (ver 1.0.6)

-Improved difficulty of face-to-face parts with criminals
**In previous games, we had to collect clues within that episode, but now we've improved it so that any clues we've ever collected in any episode can always be used.

  • When the correct answer is selected, the visual effect is strengthened.
    **There was an opinion that it was difficult to grasp the correct answer only by the criminal's reaction. We reinforced the visual effect to show that it was the correct answer more clearly.

  • Added a new choice for the reasoning part
    **If you follow the reasoning, you can't avoid the bad ending, but you were seen continuing to try because of the possibility that it could change due to the nature of the loop. Therefore, we added a specific choice to the reasoning part, and envisioned a direction other than deliberately failing the reasoning.

