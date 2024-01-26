Patch Note (ver 1.0.6)

When the correct answer is selected, the visual effect is strengthened. **There was an opinion that it was difficult to grasp the correct answer only by the criminal's reaction. We reinforced the visual effect to show that it was the correct answer more clearly.

Added a new choice for the reasoning part

**If you follow the reasoning, you can't avoid the bad ending, but you were seen continuing to try because of the possibility that it could change due to the nature of the loop. Therefore, we added a specific choice to the reasoning part, and envisioned a direction other than deliberately failing the reasoning.