Reign of Dwarf: Major Update Patch Notes 🛠️

New Features:

Forge unbreakable bonds with your fellow dwarves. Create, manage, and flourish within your own clan. This update takes our clan system to unprecedented depths. Advanced Skin Support: Express your unique style with an expanded range of skins, including exclusive DLC skins and more to come.

Navigate the world of Reign of Dwarf like never before with a fully interactive map. Mark your territory, strategize with clan members, and explore with confidence. Comprehensive Loot Table Overhaul: Every treasure chest, every dungeon reward, reimagined. Experience the thrill of discovery with our extensively revamped loot system.

Optimizations & Fixes:

Performance enhancements ensuring a smoother experience across the realm.

Stability improvements to keep your adventures uninterrupted.

Various bug fixes, enhancing gameplay, and interaction.

Important Notice:

Full Wipe Incoming: In line with the major updates and to ensure a fair and fresh start for all players, all servers will undergo a Full Wipe – both Blueprint and Map. Brace yourselves for new beginnings!

Get Involved:

The journey of Reign of Dwarf is shaped by its valiant community. As we roll out these significant changes, your feedback and support are paramount. Dive into the update, and should you find the changes to your liking, consider leaving a positive review. Each review helps us grow and improve, bringing the world of Reign of Dwarf to new heights.

For more detailed insights into the update, don't forget to check our latest Devblog.