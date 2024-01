Share · View all patches · Build 13277723 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 03:09:26 UTC by Wendy

√ Modified the Slime dialogue, translation

√ Fixed the issue where the Sword of Hope does not respawn

√ Buffed the Skeleton Assault skill of the Necromancer

√ Fixed the texture error of the Desert BOSS

√ Repaired the dialogue issue with the Innkeeper hiring illegal workers