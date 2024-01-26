 Skip to content

Trace Hunters Playtest update for 26 January 2024

Quick Playtest Update

Hello there!
This update adds a feedback button on the main menu page, in the bottom right corner. The button will open a link to Discord so that you can provide feedback on the playtest.

Thanks for playing this early build!

