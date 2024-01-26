- Added a purchase recovery button to steam version
- Added an option to auto reapply the previously used upgrades to the crew auto reprint
(Won't work until you manually assign upgrades again after this patch)
- Added a setting to show or hide update notifications
- Fixed duplicate tooltips
- Fixed some translation issues
- Fixed broken weapon ordering when prestiging or retrofitting in certain cases
- Fixed crew skill not applying immediately
Unnamed Space Idle update for 26 January 2024
V 0.51.4.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2471101 Depot 2471101
- Loading history…
Depot 2471102 Depot 2471102
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update