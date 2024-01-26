 Skip to content

Unnamed Space Idle update for 26 January 2024

V 0.51.4.0

Build 13277576

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a purchase recovery button to steam version
  • Added an option to auto reapply the previously used upgrades to the crew auto reprint
    (Won't work until you manually assign upgrades again after this patch)
  • Added a setting to show or hide update notifications
  • Fixed duplicate tooltips
  • Fixed some translation issues
  • Fixed broken weapon ordering when prestiging or retrofitting in certain cases
  • Fixed crew skill not applying immediately

