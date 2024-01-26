Stickers & More! Supporter Pack OUT NOW!

Stickers & More! Supporter Pack is NOW AVAILABLE!

Help support further development of the game and get brand new features with tons of stickers to decorate your rooms, custom cursor trails, and more!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2763190/Jigsaw_Puzzle_Dreams_Stickers_and_More__Supporter_Pack/

This pack includes:

Over 2 thousand stickers to decorate your room!

Features indie game stickers from 30 fantastic indie developers!

Sticker challenges - solve sticker puzzles to unlock more!

Customizable cursor boost trails

Multiplayer compatible - Sticker bomb each others rooms! Note: If players don't own the DLC they can still see and manage stickers placed by others



New Feature: Stickers!

This new feature let's you place stickers anywhere in your room, or visit your friends in multiplayer and leave you mark. Build sticker scenes cooperatively or just go wild and sticker bomb the whole place!

Indie Game Stickers

We've collaborated with 30 other developers so you can show off your favorite indie games as stickers in your room!





Massive thanks to everyone who participated! Full list of studios & games can be viewed in this post.

New Feature: Cursor Boost Trails

A new way to emote with your cursors! Press a button to activate and draw attention to puzzle pieces or go into party mode when someone puts the last piece in :D





Cursor boost trails are fully customizable. Choose from multiple styles and adjust all of the colors to your taste.

To customize look for the "Customize Cursor Trails" buttons in the main Settings Menu as well as in the Multiplayer Menu



Press C to activate the boost trails! (default key can be adjusted in controls)

Sticker Challenges

Hundreds of stickers are available from the start and hundreds more can be unlocked by completing challenges. Use the hints to find unique ways of placing and combining stickers to unlock more stickers or keys to chests that will unlock entirely new sticker sheets!

Supports Development

Purchasing this DLC will help support us to continue developing exciting new features to the game!

We've still got tons of ideas and features we'd love to explore and implement both big and small. Here's a small selection of things we have on our list:

New rooms/environments (some specific to mega sized puzzles)

Puzzle variations (new piece styles, and puzzles with special material/texture effects)

Lighting updates (day/night, improve current lighting)

Gradient puzzle maker tool

New game modes and ways to puzzle

Workshop support for room designs

New options for puzzle hanging (such as customizable framing)

Recording/replay mode, photomode with effects

Cats (!?)

Looking for a puzzle buddy?

Check out our friendly discord

Thanks so much to everyone who has supported the game <3 We look forward to many more updates and additions in the future!