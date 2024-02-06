Patch Notes Version 1.06

Share · View all patches · Build 13277342 · Last edited 6 February 2024 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy

ARMORED CORE™ VI FIRES OF RUBICON™ update 1.06 is now available.

MAJOR ITEMS INCLUDED IN THE LATEST UPDATE

Balance Adjustments

Weapon Units

STUN BATON “VP-67EB” : increased Attack Power / Chg. Attack Power

LIGHT WAVE BLADE “IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT” : Energy Firearm Spec. scaling now applies

LINEAR RIFLE “LR-037 HARRIS” : increased Attack Power / Projectile Speed

HEAVY MACHINE GUN “WR-0555 ATTACHE” : increased Direct Hit Adjustment / Projectile Speed

BURST MACHINE GUN “MA-E-210 ETSUJIN” : increased Attack Power / Magazine Rounds / Total Rounds / Projectile Speed

BURST HANDGUN “MA-E-211 SAMPU” : increased Magazine Rounds / Total Rounds / Projectile Speed

NEEDLE GUN “EL-PW-00 VIENTO” : decreased Impact / Accumulative Impact, increased Reload Time

DETONATING BAZOOKA “44-141 JVLN ALPHA” : increased Attack Power, decreased Weight. Adjusted hitbox so that an enemy staggered by the projectile impact will not be released from hit stun by the follow-up explosion

GRENADE LAUNCHER “DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN” : decreased Weight / EN LOAD

GRENADE LAUNCHER “DIZZY” : decreased Weight / EN LOAD. Reduced range of projectile before it explodes

GRENADE LAUNCHER “IRIDIUM” : increased Projectile Speed

STUN BOMB LAUNCHER “WS-1200 THERAPIST” : increased Attack Power, decreased Reload Time. Increased Projectile Speed for regular fire

LASER HANDGUN “VP-66LH” : increased Chg. Attack Power, decreased Charge Time. Reduced interval before being able to attack again after a charge attack. Reduced interval before charge gauge begins to empty after cancelling charge. Increased speed at which charge gauge empties

MULTI ENERGY RIFLE “44-142 KRSV” : Adjusted knockback distance of staggered enemies, so consecutive attacks are easier to land. Adjusted hitbox so that an enemy staggered by the plasma impact will not be released from hit stun by the follow-up plasma explosion

MISSILE LAUNCHER “HML-G2/P19MLT-04” : decreased Accumulative Impact, increased Reload Time

PULSE MISSILE LAUNCHER “PFAU/66D” : increased Charge Time / Reload Time

STUN NEEDLE LAUNCHER “VE-60SNA” : increased Attack Power

LASER CANNON “VE-60LCB” : decreased Rapid Fire. Reduced hitbox size of charge attack

DIFFUSE LASER CANNON “VP-60LCD” : increased Chg. Attack Power. Reduced scattering range to make multiple laser hits easier

DETONATING MISSILE LAUNCHER “45-091 JVLN BETA” : decreased Blast Radius. Each missile fired now follows the same guidance angle

LASER ORBIT “45-091 ORBT” : increased Attack Power / Cooling / Projectile Speed. Reduced interval before cooling begins, except when overheating

Frame Parts

BIPEDAL “AL-J-121 BASHO” : increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight

BIPEDAL “LG-011 MELANDER” : increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight

BIPEDAL “LG-012 MELANDER C3” : increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight

BIPEDAL “DF-LG-08 TIAN-QIANG” : increased Weight

BIPEDAL “VP-422” : increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight

BIPEDAL “VE-42A” : increased Weight

BIPEDAL “2C-2000 CRAWLER” : increased Jump Height

BIPEDAL “2C-3000 WRECKER” : increased Weight

BIPEDAL “2S-5000 DESSERT” : increased Weight

BIPEDAL “EL-TL-10 FIRMEZA” : increased Jump Height

BIPEDAL “EL-PL-00 ALBA” : increased Jump Height

BIPEDAL “06-041 MIND ALPHA” : increased Jump Height, decreased Weight

BIPEDAL “IA-C01L: EPHEMERA” : increased Jump Height

BIPEDAL “IB-C03L: HAL 826” : increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight

REVERSE JOINT “KASUAR/42Z” : increased AP / Attitude Stability, decreased Weight

REVERSE JOINT “RC-2000 SPRING CHICKEN” : increased AP / Attitude Stability, decreased Weight

REVERSE JOINT “06-042 MIND BETA” : increased AP / Attitude Stability, decreased Weight

TETRAPOD “LAMMERGEIER/42F” : increased EN consumption while hovering. Reduced max movement speed while hovering

TANK “LG-022T BORNEMISSZA” : decreased AP / Attitude Stability / High-Speed Perf. / AB THRUST

Inner Parts

BOOSTER “FLUEGEL/21Z” : increased Thrust / Melee Attack Thrust, decreased Melee Atk. EN Consump.

BOOSTER “IA-C01B: GILLS” : increased Thrust

FCS “FCS-G2/P10SLT” : decreased Close-Range Assist / Missile Lock Correction

FCS “FCS-G2/P12SML” : decreased Missile Lock Correction

FCS “VE-21A” : increased Close-Range Assist / Medium-Range Assist

FCS “VE-21B” : increased Medium-Range Assist

FCS “IB-C03F: WLT 001” Increased Close-Range Assist / Medium-Range Assist / Long-Range Assist

GENERATOR “VP-20D” : increased EN Capacity / Energy Firearm Spec.

Decreased damage from AC system abnormality: Shock

Bug Fixes and Other Improvements

Player AC related fixes

Fixed a bug with Tank legs that caused shorter hit stun from stagger under specific circumstances

Fixed a bug with TETRAPOD “LAMMERGEIER/42F” where firing certain weapons upwards or downwards while hovering caused the player AC to remain at an angle for an extended period of time

Fixed a bug that caused ACs in hit stun to fall, instead of stop in place, when staggered while performing a mid-air boost kick

Fixed a bug that caused back weapons with manual reload to fire after manual reloading had completed

Fixed a bug that caused unintended animations and sounds to play when using Weapon Bay to repeatedly switch weapons

Improved certain attack animations that play under specific circumstances

Mission/enemy related fixes

Fixed a bug during the mission “Destroy the Drive Block” that caused the boss to use specific attacks at unintended times

System related fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented access to the AC DATA menu, or caused the game to crash when multiple data slots contained ACs with decal images using a large number of layers

Fixed a bug in the IMAGE EDIT menu and DECAL menu, where fully tilting the stick to move a piece or image did not move the element at a consistent rate

Fixed a bug in Photo Mode that caused a blur effect on the player AC even when Blur Type was “OFF”

Fixed a bug in Photo Mode that made player AC booster effects disappear

Fixed a bug in Ranked Match that caused results from the previous match to display after a disconnection

Fixed a bug with AC data uploaded to the game server, where if the data was loaded and then deleted from the game server, the loaded data would be reverted to default paint and decals

Fixed a bug with image data uploaded to the game server, where if the data was set as pilot emblem and then deleted from the game server, the emblem would become invalid

Other

Corrected some in-game text

Other minor bug fixes

Steam

Fixed a title screen rendering issue that occurred at specific screen resolutions

Once the update file has been applied, the version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 60

Regulation Ver. 1.06

Online play requires the player to apply this update.

We will continue to provide improvement updates in the future to allow players to further enjoy ARMORED CORE™ VI FIRES OF RUBICON™. Thank you all for your support.