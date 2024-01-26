v0.4.7 Materials, Improvements, and Setting the Stage

Hi All!
We're back with an update this year, and setting the stage for our big v0.5 update that's coming in a couple weeks!
In this update, we've implemented some new features and improvements, with a focus on preparing for the release of 6 total crystals and unleashing their ailments into the realm. You might be able to spot some interesting changes that will be fully playable in the next update.
Future Plans
In our next update, we will bring a lot more puzzles and content for you to experience. Just as a teaser, the theme of our v0.5 will be Life and Death, and alchemists with arachnophobia beware!🕷️
Patch Notes v0.4.7:
1/26/2024
Game and Feature Updates
- Added quality value to items, allowing materials to be processed into better crystals
- Added free/locked camera option
- Added spatial sounds to crafting process and torch
- Added root interactable and new material
- Added new effects for Cold affliction set, now spawning ice cubes that melts away
- Added new Angel/Demon functionality to unlock new materials
Bug Fixes
- Player's reflection in the mirror will now show the proper lighting
- Clicking mouse now displays the correct cursor animation
- Reworked shards on Station 3 to properly fade based on progress
- Players will no longer play animation if failed to pick up moving Rat
- Update some visual issues with affliction art
Improvements
- Added shadows to objects placed in the house and cupboard
- Shards can no longer be removed from Station 3 when the wheel is spinning
- Improved pathing system for placing and picking up objects
- Updated shadow affliction to have a softer shadow and pulses slightly
- Elixirs placed on altar now has shadows and floats in the air
- Reworked Flask Chest to update functionality and improve visuals
- Station 1 gas now flows automatically at a slow pace, unless the pump is pressed
For more info and discussions, join our Discord here!
