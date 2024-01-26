v0.4.7 Materials, Improvements, and Setting the Stage

Hi All!

We're back with an update this year, and setting the stage for our big v0.5 update that's coming in a couple weeks!

In this update, we've implemented some new features and improvements, with a focus on preparing for the release of 6 total crystals and unleashing their ailments into the realm. You might be able to spot some interesting changes that will be fully playable in the next update.

Future Plans

In our next update, we will bring a lot more puzzles and content for you to experience. Just as a teaser, the theme of our v0.5 will be Life and Death, and alchemists with arachnophobia beware!🕷️

Patch Notes v0.4.7:

1/26/2024

Added quality value to items, allowing materials to be processed into better crystals

Added free/locked camera option

Added spatial sounds to crafting process and torch

Added root interactable and new material

Added new effects for Cold affliction set, now spawning ice cubes that melts away

Added new Angel/Demon functionality to unlock new materials

Bug Fixes

Player's reflection in the mirror will now show the proper lighting

Clicking mouse now displays the correct cursor animation

Reworked shards on Station 3 to properly fade based on progress

Players will no longer play animation if failed to pick up moving Rat

Update some visual issues with affliction art

Improvements

Added shadows to objects placed in the house and cupboard

Shards can no longer be removed from Station 3 when the wheel is spinning

Improved pathing system for placing and picking up objects

Updated shadow affliction to have a softer shadow and pulses slightly

Elixirs placed on altar now has shadows and floats in the air

Reworked Flask Chest to update functionality and improve visuals

Station 1 gas now flows automatically at a slow pace, unless the pump is pressed

