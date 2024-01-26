 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unforetold: Witchstone update for 26 January 2024

Patch Notes - January 25th, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13277157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for supporting us on our Early Access launch day! We really appreciate all the feedback that you've provided us so far.

It's been a busy day for Spearhead as we've been fixing many of the key issues we knew about and that were recently reported. Let's keep the conversation going!

Fixes

  • Fixed issue where moving an item from the player's inventory to a companion's inventory is falsely considered a crime
  • Fixed issue where End Conversation dialogue option is not present after selecting a dialogue option
  • Fixed issue where selecting a monitor with a lower resolution than the current display will cause the game window to not be properly positioned
  • Fixed a crash when starting a new game repeatedly without quitting
  • Fixed a performance issue with combat after reloading a game
  • Fixed a potential softlock when a companion gets pulled into combat while being far away from the player.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1064121 Depot 1064121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link