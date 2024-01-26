Patch Notes - January 25th, 2024

Thank you so much for supporting us on our Early Access launch day! We really appreciate all the feedback that you've provided us so far.
It's been a busy day for Spearhead as we've been fixing many of the key issues we knew about and that were recently reported. Let's keep the conversation going!
Fixes
- Fixed issue where moving an item from the player's inventory to a companion's inventory is falsely considered a crime
- Fixed issue where End Conversation dialogue option is not present after selecting a dialogue option
- Fixed issue where selecting a monitor with a lower resolution than the current display will cause the game window to not be properly positioned
- Fixed a crash when starting a new game repeatedly without quitting
- Fixed a performance issue with combat after reloading a game
- Fixed a potential softlock when a companion gets pulled into combat while being far away from the player.
