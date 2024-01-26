The Yuuuuuge Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13277106 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 02:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Greetings game enjoyers,

Today marks one of Loser's Romance's biggest updates yet.

Keller the ginger holy roller is now befriendable/dateable.

There are more music tracks, specifically ones that play during longer conversations.

You now gain popularity levels, which change how some characters treat you.

The goals and perks screens have been improved, with filters and titles.

More costumes are available on the perks screen.

More goals, too.

New/improved/more sound effects have been added, as well as little UI animations when you give a gift or buy something at the store.

Aaaaand the game's price will be going up to $9.99 to reflect its improved size and quality.

Expect more updates regularly as we move forward, and thanks for reading!