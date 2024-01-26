 Skip to content

Voor de kroon update for 26 January 2024

Hotfix- January 26th 2024

Build 13277074 · Last edited by Wendy

Changelog

  • Add dust effects to siege elements in desert (Ladder units, stormram)
  • Tie desert dust effects to 'high quality smoke effects' setting
  • Fix prebattle screen showing generic map names
  • Fix battle intro showing generic map names
  • FIx officers becoming default mesh when dehorsed
  • Fix fleeing points getting placed inside hills
  • Fix formation pathfinding stalling when trying to go under landscape hills
  • Fix formation spawning logic on hillside terrain
  • Fix faction leader unit having name 'none' in skirmish
  • Fix start siege prompt being displayed indefinitely in some cases
  • Fix weather not working correctly after playing desert battle
  • Fix high quality smoke effects checkbox in option menu being tied to streaming mode setting
  • Fix color mode saturation being ignored on desert maps
  • Fix stormram standing straight on angled surface when spawning

Changed files in this update

