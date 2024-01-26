Hotfix- January 26th 2024

Changelog
- Add dust effects to siege elements in desert (Ladder units, stormram)
- Tie desert dust effects to 'high quality smoke effects' setting
- Fix prebattle screen showing generic map names
- Fix battle intro showing generic map names
- FIx officers becoming default mesh when dehorsed
- Fix fleeing points getting placed inside hills
- Fix formation pathfinding stalling when trying to go under landscape hills
- Fix formation spawning logic on hillside terrain
- Fix faction leader unit having name 'none' in skirmish
- Fix start siege prompt being displayed indefinitely in some cases
- Fix weather not working correctly after playing desert battle
- Fix high quality smoke effects checkbox in option menu being tied to streaming mode setting
- Fix color mode saturation being ignored on desert maps
- Fix stormram standing straight on angled surface when spawning
