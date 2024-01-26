Update 26/01/2024 - Version 0.2.9

Fixed: missing localization key in email subject from bank (sorry, I am not sure how I have missed that!)

Added: minimalistic in-terminal text editor called leetext. Use "help leetext" to see how to use it. Current limitation is that it can only edit existing file, not creating a new file (you need a write permissions to the existing file). But if you want to create a new file, a workaround is to echo anything to new file, and then edit it in leetext :)

Also a little word on the 0.3.x update I am working on:

The game world and world simulation is more alive now. NPCs do their own actions without player influence and the world is living in the background. They post on the social, make bank transfers, create files, buy/sell stock shares, and more.

NPC social engineering - this is in progress, but the current state of work is that I implemented a dynamic system of their behavior. NPCs are described with multiple statistics and based on them they can behave differently towards player and situations they meet.

Also they have relationships between themselves that can be exploited.

Lastly, currently missions are randomly generated without npcs correlation. With the 0.3.x changes, the missions are directly linked to the npcs relationships and the state of the world. It is very dynamic system. To give you a very simple example: NPC1 hates NPC2 and that's the reason why he offers certain mission where NPC2 is a target.

There's couple more things into 0.3.x update but I will talk about them more when I'm nearly finished with it.

That being said. I was planning to release it by the end of January, but at this point I think it is not possible - it will be probably more around mid of February. Apologies for the delay, this is a big couple of changes linked together and I want to make it right.