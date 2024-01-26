Bearskull - Quality of life Update 2

Hey dear Bearskull friends!

We received a little feedback again and we have implemented this with the new update. Please take a look at it and give us feedback on it. We look forward to seeing each and every one of you!

The Speedrun Contest is over, unfortunately fewer people took part than expected, so we will be holding the event again at another time.

Not only have we fixed minor changes and bugs, but we've also added a little something new: there are now boxes that block your way; you can destroy them with your sword.

Here is the changelog:

-Destroy boxes with your sword (you can now destroy boxes on the map with your sword)

-New Achievement (Mystery Box)

-Potions storage level shortcut (We have built a shortcut into the level)

-Dialog errors (a few dialogs were missing in English)

-Overworld shops (we swapped the shops in the overworld so that you can get new ones sooner

can buy weapons)

-Labyrinth level too difficult (we removed enemies in the level)

-Speedrun Contest graphics replaced

Feel free to write us your wishes on our Discord Server

We thank you, your

dream studio