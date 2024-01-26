-
All characters' heads are close to normal human proportions.
-
Improved main menu structure.
-
Fixed some inaccuracies in the interface.
-
Minor bugs fixed.
Succubus With Guns update for 26 January 2024
Update 1.1.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Succubus With Guns Content Depot 1680341
