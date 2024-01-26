 Skip to content

Succubus With Guns update for 26 January 2024

Update 1.1.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • All characters' heads are close to normal human proportions.

  • Improved main menu structure.

  • Fixed some inaccuracies in the interface.

  • Minor bugs fixed.

