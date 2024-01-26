 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wooden Ocean update for 26 January 2024

8.1.3 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13276691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1/25/2024

8.1.3 Hotfix

Misc:
Removed Flanking mechanic. (this was
a feature that required foray)
Fixed Knowledge and Charisma.

Changed files in this update

Wooden Ocean Depot 684001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link