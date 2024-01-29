Ostranauts Hotfix Patch (0.13.0.14) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.13.0.14 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix update to our recently released "Lucky Number 13" update, which addresses item stacking bugs, NPCs with airless helmets, and gigs/plots targeting the player.

Saves from v0.13.0.0 and later should work. Note that if you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Fixed bug that caused lost/inaccessible stacked items when picked-up from an inventory grid and right-clicked in the world.

Fixed several other issues related to moving stacked items around in the inventory UI.

Changed plots and gigs to prevent making the player the client or target.

Fixed a bug that caused NPCs to have empty helmets if they were spawned for the first time in an off-screen ship.

Added code to prefill pirate and other EVA-wearers' suits if spawned in an airless environment.

Fixed a bug that could cause NPCs to lose all survival behaviors if they were wounded or otherwise interrupted before they could finish spawning. (E.g. collision damage or derelict spawn damage)

The stacking bug was introduced in an earlier patch where we fixed buying stacked items from a trader and moving them to an off-screen barter zone. Because the fix involved removing stacks from their homes completely before moving them, some of the other inventory stacking situations that relied upon them still being in their home started to break.

As a result, a number of places in the inventory code needed updating to handle situations where a stack was fully or partially moved from either a slot or a grid location to either another slot, another grid location, or an invalid screen location (like the game world or other UI). There are at least a dozen permutations of how items can be moved around in stacks, so please let us know if we missed a particular case.

We also found and fixed several bugs that led to NPCs with airless helmets.

NPCs in pressure suits are supposed to "carve" out some of the ambient atmosphere to match the atmo mixture wherever they spawn, but a timing issue meant that they carved it out of a room that no longer existed, leaving their helmets empty.

Related, but different, was a bug where EVA-wearing NPCs would spawn in airless environments. In these cases, we had to artificially give them some O2 to mimic their suit providing the O2. But a previous fix to prevent them getting O2 each time they donned a helmet meant this broke down, and NPCs like pirates and police would come running aboard the player's ship for a breath of air before returning to their normal business.

This should be restored to normal again.

In the process of fixing these, we also discovered that many NPCs would lose all their survival programming if they were interrupted before they finished spawning. Normally, NPCs get their survival training the moment they spawn, since it differs from NPC to NPC.

But this requires that they finish several actions in their queue. And if they spawned on a ship that later collided, or lacked air, they would immediately clear that queue when panicking. The result is that many clueless NPCs would later dock with OKLG and die with helmets on, or forget to eat/drink.

Finally, we added some guard rails to the gig and plot generation code to avoid cases where jobs were targeting the player, since many players felt that was an error.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC