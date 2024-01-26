-Fixed being able to upgrade the Driller overdrive level (does nothing).
-Fixed some late game hyper creep scale values.
No Creeps Were Harmed TD update for 26 January 2024
Update 0.5.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
