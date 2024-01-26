 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Creeps Were Harmed TD update for 26 January 2024

Update 0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13276607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed being able to upgrade the Driller overdrive level (does nothing).
-Fixed some late game hyper creep scale values.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1932261 Depot 1932261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link